Demi Lovato Reveals She Wants to Make Out With Rihanna

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Demi Lovato “just wants to make out” with Rihanna. The 27-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer dished about the 32-year-old “Diamonds” crooner during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (March 5). Host Ellen DeGeneres brought up one of Demi‘s previous appearances on the show, when they played “Who’d You Rather?” and Demi would [...]
