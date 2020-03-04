Watch Video: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda slips while walking towards Versova jetty

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

South star Vijay Deverakonda has become quite popular in Bollywood, thanks to his portrayal of the titular character in his film Arjun Reddy, and also thanks to the Hindi remake of that film, Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the lead. Ever since then, fans of Deverakonda wanted him to be a part of a Bollywood film, and... 👓 View full article

