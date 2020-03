Jon Nicosia Dan Abrams Calls Out Schumer, Trump for Personal Attacks on Judges: They 'Undermine Our Faith in the Rule of Law'… https://t.co/8XoRsH7WqW 4 hours ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Dan Abrams Calls Out Schumer, Trump for Personal Attacks on Judges: They ‘Undermine Our Faith in the Rule of Law’… https://t.co/scZuHGIN1T 19 hours ago Mike Walker Dan Abrams Calls Out Schumer, Trump for Personal Attacks on Judges: They 'Undermine Our Faith in the Rule of Law' https://t.co/rOzQgwmEQS 19 hours ago Dianne RT @Mediaite: Dan Abrams Calls Out Schumer, Trump for Personal Attacks on Judges: They 'Undermine Our Faith in the Rule of Law' https://t.c… 19 hours ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder #Dan #Abrams called out the inflammatory rhetoric aimed at federa… https://t.co/Ji2Xpfc7oa 20 hours ago Mediaite Dan Abrams Calls Out Schumer, Trump for Personal Attacks on Judges: They 'Undermine Our Faith in the Rule of Law' https://t.co/Gb7nT4x4kM 20 hours ago