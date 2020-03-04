Global  

Aaron Paul & New 'Westworld' Stars Join Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton & More at Season 3 Premiere!

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Evan Rachel Wood walks the red carpet alongside new co-star Aaron Paul at the season three premiere of Westworld on Thursday (March 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The actors were joined at the event by co-stars Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Ben Barnes, Luke Hemsworth, Clifton Collins Jr, Katja [...]
News video: Westworld Season 3 - Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul

Westworld Season 3 - Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul 03:54

 Westworld Season 3 - Welcome to Westworld- Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Analysis Featurette - HBO Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul discuss their shared fandom of the series and the new narrative in advance of the Season 3 premiere. #HBO #Westworld Live without limits in a world where every...

