G-Eazy and Juicy J Face Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'No Limit'

AceShowbiz Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In new legal papers filed, Memphis-based DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love claim that the 2017 tune sampled their 1993 record 'Looking 4 Da Chewin' without permission.
