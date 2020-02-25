Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Gets 'Divine Feminine' Tattoo - Watch Video of Her First Reaction!

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is sporting some fresh ink! The 31-year-old Bad Boys for Life actress took to Instagram on Thursday (March 5) to show off her new tattoo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens “Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️,” she wrote about the art, featuring an angel with no clothes on. “Not me…. my [...]
News video: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Angel Tattoo

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Angel Tattoo 00:33

 When you're getting tattooed anywhere that's not your forearm, it's hard to watch your artist work without contorting your body and potentially bumping into them. Most of the time, you don't know exactly how your tattoo will look until it's completely done and you're free to get up and move around....

