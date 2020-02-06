Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bill Clinton Calls Monica Lewinsky Scandal 'the Most Stupid Thing I Could Possibly Do'

Bill Clinton Calls Monica Lewinsky Scandal 'the Most Stupid Thing I Could Possibly Do'

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Bill Clinton is opening up about the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The 73-year-old former U.S. president got candid in the new Hillary Clinton doc Hillary. “I went and sat on the bed and talked to [Hillary],” Bill says in the doc (via People). “I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I said, ‘I feel [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune [Video]How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune

Bill Clinton is a millionaire, naturally. But he didn't become a millionaire from his presidency alone. Here's how.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 00:46Published

A Study In Impeachment Acquittals [Video]A Study In Impeachment Acquittals

One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’

Mr. Clinton was asked about the scandal for the Hulu documentary series “Hillary.”
NYTimes.com

Bill Clinton bristles when asked about Monica Lewinsky

"I think I did the right thing, I defended the constitution," he told NBC when asked about the scandal that rocked his presidency
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.