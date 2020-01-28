Global  

Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel

Friday, 6 March 2020
News video: Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel

Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel 00:50

 Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel He plays M'Baku in the movie and the character is portrayed as a villain in the comics, although he teamed up to fight alongside Chadwick Boseman's titular character in the first film. However, Winston wants to become a thorn in Black...

Winston Duke Says New Film Helped His Mental Health [Video]Winston Duke Says New Film Helped His Mental Health

At Sundance, “Black Panther” star Winston Duke says his latest role in “Nine Days” helped him explore mental illness on a deeper level. Plus, the actor says he likes to choose projects that..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:47Published

