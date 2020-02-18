Global  

Nathaniel Woods Wiki: Story of the Alabama Convict Executed For 3 Officer Killings

Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods on March 5, 2020 for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. There have been questions about the culpability of Woods’ conviction and several activists had been petitioning for a stay on his execution. Furthermore, his co-defendant Kerry Spencer had also proclaimed Woods’ innocence. This Nathaniel Woods wiki elaborates more […]

Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods Jr., linked to killings of 3 police officers; no last words

Death row inmate Nathaniel Woods Jr. was executed by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2004 killing of three police officers shot by another man at a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsTIME

2 Jurors Voted to Spare Nathaniel Woods's Life. Alabama Is Set to Execute Him.

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. Advocates are urging the governor to intervene...
NYTimes.com

