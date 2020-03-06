Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Coronavirus Screening Got ‘Slow Start’ Due to CDC ‘Missteps’ on Testing Kits

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that the coronavirus screening efforts got off to a "slow start" amid "missteps" by the CDC during an appearance on CNN Thursday night.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections

Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections 02:37

 As coronavirus concerns build, many worries now center around testing to determine how many are infected and how many test kits are available in New York and across the country. CBS2's John Dias reports.

'Very close' to having commercial COVID-19 tests: Fauci [Video]'Very close' to having commercial COVID-19 tests: Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Friday said recently lifted restrictions by the FDA will make coronavirus testing easier as more tests become readily..

'Failing' in U.S. Testing for Coronavirus Means Number of Undetected Cases Could Be High [Video]'Failing' in U.S. Testing for Coronavirus Means Number of Undetected Cases Could Be High

Seven weeks have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, and the government is failing to account for what could be thousands of additional infections because of ongoing problems..

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Chiefs Fauci and Redfield Can’t Defend Testing Under Grilling By Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: ‘It Is A Failing’

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Thursday, as they testified before the...
Trump Coronavirus Chief Fauci Says We’re Still a Week Away From Wide-Scale, Accelerated Testing

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that the United States is still about a week away from accelerated testing for those concerned that they may be affected by the novel...
