"Uncorked" - cast: Courtney B. Vance, Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash, Sasha Compere, Bernard D. Jones, Gil Ozeri, Matt McGorry, Meera Rohit Kumhani, Kelly Jenrette

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* "Uncorked" follows a young man, fueled by his love of wine, who strives to become a master sommelier while dealing ... 👓 View full article

Uncorked movie trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) must find a way to balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father's expectations for him to carry on the family's popular Memphis barbeque joint. directed by Prentice Penny starring Mamoudou...

