'The Last of Us' Is Becoming a TV Show, Writer Confirms Main Character Will Be Gay

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020
The popular video game The Last of Us will become a TV series at HBO and the upcoming show’s co-writer just confirmed something for fans. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s limited series Chernobyl, is writing and executive producing the show with the video game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us [...]
News video: ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons 01:03

 Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

Recent related news from verified sources

Writer for the HBO TV adaptation of The Last of Us vows to keep Ellie gay

The writer of the upcoming HBO adaptation of video game The Last of Us has confirmed that the character Ellie will be gay in the television version. The original...
PinkNews

HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s good

HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s goodHBO is working on adapting The Last of Us into a TV series. In an effort to make sure that the show is actually, well, good (unlike most video game adaptations),...
The Verge


