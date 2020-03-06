Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure

David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
David Foster is recovering from an unexpected medical procedure and his March tour dates with wife Katharine McPhee have been canceled. The 70-year-old music producer and entertainer took to Instagram on Friday morning (March 6) to announce the news and he says he hopes to reschedule the dates. “It is with great sadness that I [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus [Video]Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus Eilish recently released a statement confirming that the March dates of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour had been postponed. 11 dates will be..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

The songstress announced on Thursday (March 12) that her Where Do We Go? tour dates for the rest of the month have been postponed.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Postpones March Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

The songstress announced on Thursday (March 12) that her Where Do We Go? tour dates for the rest of the month have been postponed.
Billboard.com

Second band cancels tour including Brighton gig due to Coronavirus

It has just been brought to our attention that Glasgow rock band Twin Atlantic have now also cancelled the remaining tour dates due to the COVID-19 outbreak....
Brighton and Hove News


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete David Foster Reschedules March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure https://t.co/SYnPbFWCGW via @JustJared 5 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure https://t.co/XAsnDnrQeh https://t.co/JMoe3DOoPV 5 days ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure https://t.co/CMYZ1r44iI https://t.co/tJjtAWRYgY 5 days ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure https://t.co/rt9a2wDXMb https://t.co/3lw26b5z0T 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com David Foster's March tour dates with wife Katharine McPhee have been canceled due to an unexpected medical procedur… https://t.co/5qATvTm3r4 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.