Teresa McNair RT @GretaLWall: #BREAKING President Trump signs the $8.3 billion spending package passed by Congress to combat the Coronavirus 15 seconds ago Diane M Tierney RT @WSJPolitics: The White House is considering measures to respond to the economic impact of coronavirus, an administration official said,… 48 seconds ago Kelly Riedell RT @rebeccaballhaus: The White House said this morning that a Trump trip to the CDC was scrapped because he “does not want to interfere wit… 49 seconds ago shon gables cbs46 RT @cbs46: NEW: President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/4r7v92n4i9 1 minute ago WICH 1310 Trump signs $8.3 billion spending bill to boost coronavirus response | Reuters https://t.co/SukXSHsTpk 2 minutes ago RC RT @JTNReports: Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency funding package. #jtnreports #coronavirus https://t.co/LFqIc4qVF8 2 minutes ago EcoTweets RT: @economics: Trump signs a $7.8 billion emergency coronavirus spending bill https://t.co/m49zIfF1QJ 2 minutes ago Nat'lMedicalBilling President Trump on Friday signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/9eUKlSziYh 2 minutes ago