Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visits in London Amid Final Royal Engagements

E! Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
If you're around London, keep a lookout for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. With their official exit from senior royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return To London

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return To London 01:54

 CBS4's Gwen Baumgardner reports it was for an event honoring British veterans.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties

From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:28

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up [Video]5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up these 5 royal luxuries and privileges when they resign as senior members of the British royal family in April...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal eventsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in London for their first - and one of their final - royal engagements since news broke they were stepping...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in London After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events. On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the...
E! Online

