Luke Evans & Josh Gad to Star in 'Beauty & The Beast' Prequel Series for Disney+

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou in a Beauty and the Beast prequel series that is currently being developed for the Disney+ streaming service. Josh is billed as a co-creator, writer, and showrunner alongside Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. THR reports that [...]
News video: Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News

Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News 01:48

 Stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans will reprise their roles from the 2017 feature for a limited series from 'Once Upon a Time' creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with Gad also down as co-creator, writer and showrunner.

