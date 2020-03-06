Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Racy 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇲 RT @jreb93: "COME AND TAKE IT." Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden & Beto to Try and Take His Guns. I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O… 53 seconds ago

Robert holgate Republican Congressman Threateningly Dares Joe Biden to Come to His Office and Take His AR-15 https://t.co/eet3a4ixkq 8 minutes ago

Agent R & PJ RT @CNBC: GOP congressman wields AR-15, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' https://t.co/Gi84XywoVm 13 minutes ago

Kath C LeSage RT @MoonStarsUnite: Buck thinks Schumer was wrong..yet he grabs his assault rifle off his wall & dares #Beto or #Biden to come get it Why i… 13 minutes ago

Big Dog GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' https://t.co/wAG9tCQGRU 17 minutes ago

James Anderson GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘come and take it’ https://t.co/r0YkUSuflD 28 minutes ago

Mgon 👑+++ RT @culttture: GOP @RepKenBuck wields AR-15 in office, dares @JoeBiden and @BetoORourke to ‘come and take it’ https://t.co/RG80XHITOO 34 minutes ago