Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His WeaponGOP Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) boasted Friday in a post to Twitter that he is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Rep. Beto O’ Rourke to visit his Washington, D.C. office to confiscate his AR-15
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RacySicilian

Racy 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇲 RT @jreb93: "COME AND TAKE IT." Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden & Beto to Try and Take His Guns. I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O… 53 seconds ago

415holgate

Robert holgate Republican Congressman Threateningly Dares Joe Biden to Come to His Office and Take His AR-15 https://t.co/eet3a4ixkq 8 minutes ago

AgentR55072870

Agent R & PJ RT @CNBC: GOP congressman wields AR-15, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' https://t.co/Gi84XywoVm 13 minutes ago

KathCLeSage

Kath C LeSage RT @MoonStarsUnite: Buck thinks Schumer was wrong..yet he grabs his assault rifle off his wall & dares #Beto or #Biden to come get it Why i… 13 minutes ago

macmansd

Big Dog GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' https://t.co/wAG9tCQGRU 17 minutes ago

rattlinbones45

James Anderson GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘come and take it’ https://t.co/r0YkUSuflD 28 minutes ago

Mgon

Mgon 👑+++ RT @culttture: GOP @RepKenBuck wields AR-15 in office, dares @JoeBiden and @BetoORourke to ‘come and take it’ https://t.co/RG80XHITOO 34 minutes ago

denver_rose

Barb RT @MelissaGaydos: GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' OMFG! https://t.co/c… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.