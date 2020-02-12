Global  

Mandy Moore: 'Silver Landings' Album Stream - Listen!

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Mandy Moore is finally back with her new studio album, Silver Lanings! The record – her first in over a decade – features lead singles "When I Wasn't Watching" and "I'd Rather Lose."
News video: Mandy Moore's authentic music

Mandy Moore's authentic music 01:10

 Mandy Moore wants to be authentic with her music and loves how it allows her be her true self.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mandy Moore is done talking about her marriage to Ryan Adams [Video]Mandy Moore is done talking about her marriage to Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore has shared that she is "so done" discussing her ex-husband Ryan Adams after the singer/songwriter was accused of inappropriate conduct.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Mandy Moore's new track is an ode to 15-year-old her [Video]Mandy Moore's new track is an ode to 15-year-old her

Mandy Moore's new track 'Fifteen' is an ode to her younger self.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mandy Moore addresses her past with Ryan Adams as she promotes upcoming album, Silver Landings

Mandy Moore has a new album coming out this week called Silver Landings. This is a great time for her, the last few years, and now, with the success of This Is...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Just JaredCBS News

Sunday Profile: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore was a certified teen pop star, and a regular presence on MTV, before stretching into acting. Just a few years ago, she had been so shaken by a...
CBS News

Tweets about this

TheQHBlend

Quentin Harrison Beyond a pleasure to pen a formal review about #MandyMoore’s new record “Silver Landings” for @Albumism. Be sure to… https://t.co/n2NfRBsBrG 6 minutes ago

HawkeyeJane

Elizabeth Ciesla RT @CBSSunday: Mandy Moore returns to music with "Silver Landings" https://t.co/mnaMRVMr1g https://t.co/3GvZhy6fkP 20 minutes ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 RT @Chas10Buttigieg: Congrats to my friend, @TheMandyMoore! I’ve already listened to the album twice and love it. Can’t wait to see you (an… 28 minutes ago

wdefnews12

News 12 Now Before the pop hits and the network TV roles, there was an eight-year-old Amanda Leigh Moore growing up, with big d… https://t.co/n3Fj8dr72V 2 hours ago

stc11stc

Scott Conway RT @TheAVClub: Mandy Moore emerges older and wiser on Silver Landings, her first album in 11 years https://t.co/Sfh3Ey5t9p https://t.co/zrA… 2 hours ago

kirahnerys

sage (they/them) RT @bluntheron: good night stream silver landings by mandy moore https://t.co/owln94fPXe 2 hours ago

kirahnerys

sage (they/them) RT @lanikaps: I interviewed Mandy Moore who has more than earned her musical comeback. We talked about it all and we both cried. For the @n… 2 hours ago

TheAVClub

The A.V. Club Mandy Moore emerges older and wiser on Silver Landings, her first album in 11 years https://t.co/Sfh3Ey5t9p https://t.co/zrA29MpLtk 2 hours ago

