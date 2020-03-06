Global  

Norman Reedus Almost Crashed His Car When He Drove Past Liv Tyler!

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Norman Reedus and Liv Tyler have known each other for years and they were just guests alongside each other on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week! During the interview, the stars opened up about the time they drove past each other and both did a double take… which almost caused Norman to [...]
