Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

Mumbai Mirror #NickJonas brings in his first #Holi celebration with @priyankachopra, #KatrinaKaif and other #Bollywood celebs. https://t.co/E87Wj6kNcb 3 minutes ago Bali RT @DailyMailCeleb: Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with wife Priyanka Chopra https://t.co/3a5nxYCKZY 8 minutes ago Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: ‘Who needs a towel’ asks #PriyankaChopra as #NickJonas cleans hands using her dress in a hilarious video - https://t.co/ikK1… 9 minutes ago Broken Chrysalis RT @TheHinduCinema: #PriyankaChopra, #NickJonas, and #KatrinaKaif were among the star attractions at #IshaAmbani and her husband #AnandPir… 21 minutes ago kat RT @KaylaRose5150: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are relationship goals and I’m not even mad anymore that it wasn’t me he married (okay I’… 28 minutes ago Sly RT @people: Nick Jonas and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Holi During Trip to India: ‘So Much Fun’ https://t.co/EJLDvZIL1H 30 minutes ago pradeep RT @moviesndtv: #NickJonas Plays Holi For The First Time. @priyankachopra Shows "How It's Done" https://t.co/i0NlAIjjl0 https://t.co/PlaEQF… 37 minutes ago Chandresh @rayonmag Don't make me hate Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra 😭 39 minutes ago