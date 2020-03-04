Global  

Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person Classes

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person ClassesThe University of Washington is set to no longer hold classes after the novel coronavirus hit the Seattle campus with one staff member being deeded “presumptive positive” the institution announced Friday – as the city braces with the spike of COVID-19 cases being detected. The staff member at the university, “has received a presumptive positive […]
News video: Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus 00:55

 A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

