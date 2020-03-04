Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person Classes
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The University of Washington is set to no longer hold classes after the novel coronavirus hit the Seattle campus with one staff member being deeded “presumptive positive” the institution announced Friday – as the city braces with the spike of COVID-19 cases being detected. The staff member at the university, “has received a presumptive positive […]
A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
University of Tampa, University of South Florida and St. Petersburg College have all paused or rerouted international trips expected for this summer due to the... bizjournals Also reported by •Jerusalem Post
You Might Like
Tweets about this
tkarow Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person Classes https://t.co/egGNRFP8L9 39 minutes ago
julie Murray-Jensen Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person Classes https://t.co/Srykcnftcg 3 hours ago