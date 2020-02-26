Global  

Madison Beer Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With David Dobrik, Maddie Ziegler & More!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 6 March 2020
Madison Beer had the ultimate bash for her 21st birthday! The newly 21-year-old songstress invited all of her closest friends to celebrate at a party hosted by Abyss By Abby on Thursday night (March 5) at Delilah in West Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madison Beer Madison looked stunning in a sparkling [...]
News video: Madison Beer celebrates 21st birthday with Disneyland trip

Madison Beer celebrates 21st birthday with Disneyland trip 00:55

 Madison Beer celebrates 21st birthday with Disneyland trip

Happy Birthday, Madison Beer!

Happy Birthday, Madison Beer! Madison Elle Beer turns 21 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. She was discovered by Justin Bieber when she was 13 years old. 2. Beer is..

Deleted Scene: Peter Talks to Madison's Mom

Bachelor Peter Weber chats with Madison's mother, Tonya, and she has many questions for Peter about what attracts him to Madison, what he thinks about Madison's faith, what it means to be a husband and..

Madison Beer Sizzles in Feathery Outfit for Her 21st Birthday

Madison Beer ruffled her own feathers on her 21st birthday ... and it was one helluva view. The singer celebrated her big 2-1 Thursday night in WeHo in front of...
Chris Martin, Madison Beer, Daya & More Will Perform at LOVR Benefit Concert to End DUI

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Madison Beer, and Daya join a star-studded lineup for the upcoming, first annual LOVR Benefit Concert. The singers will all take the...
