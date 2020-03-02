Global  

Country Music Hall of Fame Will No Longer Host NRA Firearms Auction

Friday, 6 March 2020
The National Rifle Association planned to hold a fundraising dinner with a firearms auction at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 17, but a spokesperson for the museum confirmed the event wouldn't take place because of the museum's no firearms policy.
'Clancy And Willie' Host Allan Lotsberg Inducted Into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall Of Fame

'Clancy And Willie' Host Allan Lotsberg Inducted Into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall Of Fame 00:39

 Allan Lotsberg, who was one of the two hosts of the WCCO weekday children's show "Clancy and Willie" in the '60s and '70s, has been inducted into the Pavek Museum's Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

