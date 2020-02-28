Global  

First Country: New Music From Dixie Chicks, Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark & More

Billboard.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Women dominated country releases this week as the Dixie Chicks marked their long awaited return with comeback single “Gaslighter” and revered singer-songwriter Brandy Clark dropped her third studio album Your Life Is a Record.…
The Members Of Gone West Break Down

The Members Of Gone West Break Down "What Could've Been," Their Debut Single 24:24

 More than Grammy Awards or platinum albums, sometimes friendship is greater to motivate creativity. Such is the case for how the harmonically buoyant, impossibly lush acoustic rock-country of Gone West came to be. Gone West’s music brings a new freshness to modern country. Their single, “What...

First Country: New Music From Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters & More

Much of the new country music released this week served as a preview to several upcoming projects. Keith Urban dropped "God Whispered Your Name," the...
Billboard.com

Country trio The Dixie Chicks announce first album in 14 years

More than a decade after their unceremonious blacklisting from music, The Dixie Chicks have announced their first studio album since George W Bush was in the...
Japan Today

