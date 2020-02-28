Jan Jansen Music First Country: New Music From Dixie Chicks, Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark & More https://t.co/AiKE35Wu3P #billboard… https://t.co/edAT2w1M00 2 hours ago

WDBremer “Girl From the North Country” cast members talk about the first time they heard Dylan’s music. https://t.co/jS1FLbgOcs 2 hours ago

Sally Jaye RT @caferoostershed: Thank you @RollingStone for premiering the first single "Patrick's Crossing" from the new @iambrianwright album and ev… 3 hours ago

brian lemay RT @TrooperPesola: Had a couple hour prisoner relay. Me: what kind of music do you want? Them: anything but country. *first five stati… 5 hours ago

Heshmat Alavi is a Cop “Iran is such a terrible country and they crack down on human rights and freedom. Better fly first class to Saudi A… https://t.co/L3c7tB4OI2 5 hours ago

Midoshichikiari RT @stephenhicks: personally, stax > motown but you can't just disrespect motown like that. sidenote: it's incredibly lazy (and anti-blac… 8 hours ago

CBC Music First, tune in for Essentials on @CBCMornings as we highlight 5 tracks from Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee… https://t.co/twAzsTGkBh 10 hours ago