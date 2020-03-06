Global  

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Spotted Having Dinner in Havana

Friday, 6 March 2020
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas recently worked together on the movie Deep Water and it seems they created a bond on the set of that film! The 47-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were spotted together in her native country Cuba on Thursday (March 5). Ben and Ana were photographed having dinner together at [...]
 ET Canada has all the details on the rumoured romance between “Deep Water” co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who were recently spotted vacationing together in the actress’ hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen making out at Havana airport on the weekend

I posted about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Cuba on Friday. Some Show Your Work details on this: I led with the article that morning because no English...
