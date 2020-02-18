Global  

Roscoe Born, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead at 69

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Roscoe Born, known for his roles in soap operas including "The Young and the Restless," "One Life to Live" and "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 69. 
