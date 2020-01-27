Global  

Ekta Kapoor: Teach my son that there are no fairytales

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A little over a year after welcoming son Ravie into her life via surrogacy, Ekta Kapoor is gearing up to reflect the hardships mothers face while raising children with her latest offering, Mentalhood. Considering actor-brother Tusshar is also a single parent to Laksshya, the producer says that their personal experiences served as...
