Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album”

Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album”

SOHH Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album”Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is handing out major co-signs. The hip-hop star has saluted crooner Jhené Aiko on dropping a must-listen Chilombo album. Big Facts On Friday, Moneybagg went to Instagram to geek out over the new LP. He also credited the solo effort for getting him into a chill mood. High-Key Details The new […]

The post Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jhene Aiko's 'Chilombo': All the Secrets Behind the Album | Billboard News

Jhene Aiko's 'Chilombo': All the Secrets Behind the Album | Billboard News 03:21

 Jhene Aiko sat down with Billboard News to talk about her new album 'Chilombo,' and the process of making the project in Hawaii. She also gushed over her collaborations with Nas, John Legend and H.E.R.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nas Rides For Jhené Aiko + Co-Signs New CHILOMBO Album: “The Power Of Feminine Light + Love”

Nas Rides For Jhené Aiko + Co-Signs New CHILOMBO Album: “The Power Of Feminine Light + Love”New York rapper Nas is riding for Chilombo. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to co-sign Jhené Aiko‘s new studio album release. Big Facts On Friday, Nasir...
SOHH


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album” - Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo… https://t.co/lfoNvAo4ci 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.