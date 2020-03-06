Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is handing out major co-signs. The hip-hop star has saluted crooner Jhené Aiko on dropping a must-listen Chilombo album. Big Facts On Friday, Moneybagg went to Instagram to geek out over the new LP. He also credited the solo effort for getting him into a chill mood. High-Key Details The new […]



The post Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album” appeared first on . Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is handing out major co-signs. The hip-hop star has saluted crooner Jhené Aiko on dropping a must-listen Chilombo album. Big Facts On Friday, Moneybagg went to Instagram to geek out over the new LP. He also credited the solo effort for getting him into a chill mood. High-Key Details The new […]The post Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

