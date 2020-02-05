Baaghi 3 records highest Day 1 opening at BO

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff’s action-entertainer ‘Baaghi 3’ is off to a flying start at the domestic box office. The Ahmed Khan directorial has recorded the highest Day 1 collection of 2020. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in supporting roles earned an estimated Rs 17-18 crore nett on its first day.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Baaghi 3’ registers a good advance booking

Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Baaghi 3’ is all set to hit the screens this Friday and seems like the action entertainer will kick off with a good first day...
IndiaTimes

