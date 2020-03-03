Global  

Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews after MSNBC departure: Married guys 'want to flirt for 2 seconds'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
"Real Time" host Bill Maher defended his "friend" Chris Matthews -- who abruptly retired from MSNBC this week after numerous controversies. 
