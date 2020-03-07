Global  

Charlize Theron Rocks Jean Jumpsuit For Lunch in LA

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Charlize Theron wears some cute olive booties with her jean jumpsuit while running some errands in Los Angeles earlier this week. The 44-year-old multi-Oscar nominee also stopped by Sugarfish for a bite to eat during her day out. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron Charlize recently joined Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia [...]
