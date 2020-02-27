Global  

Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Her 10-Month-Old Son Archie

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is gushing over her son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor! The Duchess of Sussex spoke to attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband was honored at the Endeavour Fund Awards this week about her growing baby. Claire then told Hello! magazine (via People) what Meghan shared about Archie: “She said, ‘Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now [...]
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out together as senior royals for the first time on their farewell tour of the UK. BUzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the update Markle gave on Archie.

Meghan Markle says son Archie is 'into everything' at 10 months old

Meghan Markle shared an update about her and Prince Harry's 10-month-old son Archie while making an appearance in London, England.
FOXNews.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Security Won't Be Paid for by Canada Anymore

Canada will no longer be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s security. In the wake of the couple’s transition out of their Royal Family roles, their...
