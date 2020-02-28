'The rockers don't like the song, we're leaving': The making of USA for Africa's 'We Are the World'

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Springsteen found his own parking space as the superstars arrived in limos, Prince didn't turn up at all, Bob Dylan blanked Al Jarreau, and Michael Jackson terrified Lionel Richie. Mark Beaumont tells the behind-the-scenes story of the biggest-selling charity single of all time, with the help of those who were there


