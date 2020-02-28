Global  

Chris Carmack Was 'Drenched in Tears' Watching Justin Chambers's Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Chris Carmack is opening up about watching Justin Chambers leave Grey’s Anatomy after 15 seasons on the show. The actor, who plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln on the drama, spoke to People about watching Justin say goodbye. “[Chambers’] contributions to the story over the years was one that was difficult to say goodbye to,” Chris shared. [...]
