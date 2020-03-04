Global  

With Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor has hit a hatrick; here's how

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has finally hit the screens and it is already creating an uproar amongst the audience. Baaghi 3 also emerged as the biggest opener of 2020 with a massive 17.5 crores collections on Day 1 which makes it Shraddha’s yet another double-digit opener.

The movie marks her third...
News video: Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff 02:08

 Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on March 3. Shraddha celebrated her birthday with paparazzi. Tiger Shroff gave Shraddha a surprise visit on her birthday and dedicated a dance for his actor friend. Shraddha and Tiger also cut cake together. Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for Baaghi 3...

Public Review| 'Baaghi 3' [Video]Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:31Published

Tiger Shroff's BEST Birthday Surprise For Shraddha Kapoor, Dances In The Middle Of Road [Video]Tiger Shroff's BEST Birthday Surprise For Shraddha Kapoor, Dances In The Middle Of Road

Surprise: Tiger Shroff celebrates Shraddha Kapoor's birthday with a bang, dances for Shraddha Kapoor in the middle of the road.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:39Published


Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 CRUSHES Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the biggest opener of 2020

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. It is directed by Baaghi 2...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

From Chhichhore to Saaho to Baaghi 3, how Shraddha Kapoor is proving her versatility!

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proved her versatility as an actress by giving promising performances one after the other and within a short span of time, the...
Mid-Day


