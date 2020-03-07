Queen, Whitesnake and Slipknot Pull Out of Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Queen* are working out with promoter to reschedule their May concert in Paris, while Whitesnake postpone their Japan tour and Slipknot back out of their entire upcoming Asian tour. 👓 View full article

