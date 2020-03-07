Global  

Queen, Whitesnake and Slipknot Pull Out of Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns

AceShowbiz Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
*Queen* are working out with promoter to reschedule their May concert in Paris, while Whitesnake postpone their Japan tour and Slipknot back out of their entire upcoming Asian tour.
