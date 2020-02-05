Global  

Celebs react to Kareena's pic with Taimur

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Recently, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and others too took to their Instagram handle to comment on Kareena kapoor’s picture with her bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Saif-Kareena's day out with son Taimur [Video]Watch: Saif-Kareena's day out with son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were clicked in Mumbai. The couple was seen crossing a road in casual wear. Munchkin Taimur accompanied his star parents. Kareena will be next seen in 'Angrezi Medium'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published

Ranbir Alia ROMANCE, Taimur DANCE With Kareena, Sara WAITS For Kartik | Top 10 News [Video]Ranbir Alia ROMANCE, Taimur DANCE With Kareena, Sara WAITS For Kartik | Top 10 News

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s ROMANCE, Taimur DANCE With Kareena, Sara WAITS For Kartik Aaryan are amonsgt the top 10 news of the day. Watch video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photos: Taimur visits Kareena on the sets

Taimur Ali Khan often makes an appearance on the sets of his parent’s films and today the toddler was snapped accompanying Kareena Kapoor Khan at an...
IndiaTimes

'Cat's out of the bag': Kareena Kapoor Khan makes official debut on Instagram, shares first pic

Sadly, Kareena's first Instagram post wasn't with her husband Saif Ali Khan or son Taimur Ali Khan much to fans' disappointment.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

