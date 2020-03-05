jewell kaye hill RT @InStyle: Katy Perry says there's "a lot of friction" between herself and Orlando Bloom: https://t.co/Tgh2hGvPOL 7 seconds ago

Sandy Johns Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ‘a lot of friction,’ singer says days after announcing pregnancy – Fox News https://t.co/HDg1kruSar 20 seconds ago

Sugar ON Salt RT @VoteONoptions: Are you excited about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry ? 59 seconds ago

𝐻𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝐵𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑎 katy perry and orlando bloom are pregnant :) 12 minutes ago

Daily Entertainment News Katy Perry: Orlando Bloom makes me a better person - Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom has helped her become "the best… https://t.co/64NXqnziKH 13 minutes ago

Larry G Putnam @larryputt Katy Perry Expecting First Child With Orlando Bloom HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Or… https://t.co/jiycABOaYJ 14 minutes ago

obaida || عبيده are orlando bloom and katy perry dating or something? 😱 also katy looks a little big but i’m sure it’s just taco bell 🤗 17 minutes ago