Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have 'a lot of friction,' singer says days after announcing pregnancy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have 'a lot of friction,' singer says days after announcing pregnancy

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Even Hollywood's most picture-perfect couples endure hardships, and newly pregnant Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are no exception.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement 00:59

 Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Katy Perry's mum ruined pregnancy reveal [Video]Katy Perry's mum ruined pregnancy reveal

Katy Perry's mum ruined her elaborate pregnancy reveal.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited'

Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The 35-year-old musician revealed tonight with her “Never Worn White”...
Just Jared

Pregnant Katy Perry to Marry Orlando Bloom in Japan

Hot on heels of her pregnancy announcement, the female judge of the 'American Idol' is rumored to tie the knot with her baby daddy this coming summer in Japan.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

kaye_jewell

jewell kaye hill RT @InStyle: Katy Perry says there's "a lot of friction" between herself and Orlando Bloom: https://t.co/Tgh2hGvPOL 7 seconds ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ‘a lot of friction,’ singer says days after announcing pregnancy – Fox News https://t.co/HDg1kruSar 20 seconds ago

SugarONsalt

Sugar ON Salt RT @VoteONoptions: Are you excited about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry ? 59 seconds ago

yesnxdine

𝐻𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝐵𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑎 katy perry and orlando bloom are pregnant :) 12 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Katy Perry: Orlando Bloom makes me a better person - Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom has helped her become "the best… https://t.co/64NXqnziKH 13 minutes ago

Larryputt

Larry G Putnam @larryputt Katy Perry Expecting First Child With Orlando Bloom HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Or… https://t.co/jiycABOaYJ 14 minutes ago

katysweave

obaida || عبيده are orlando bloom and katy perry dating or something? 😱 also katy looks a little big but i’m sure it’s just taco bell 🤗 17 minutes ago

frsharisha

𝓘𝓼𝓱𝓪 🌼 RT @darktwstedgames: Katy Perry went from her husband telling her that he wanted a divorce over text to being happily engaged to Orlando bl… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.