WATCH: New Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Pimped Racist Birther Smear, Twice Promised to Send Obama ‘Home to Kenya’

Mediaite Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
New Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has a history of promoting the racist birther  conspiracy theory by promising to send then-President Barack Obama "home to Kenya.”
News video: Mulvaney Is Out: Trump Replaces Acting Chief of Staff With Mark Meadows!

Mulvaney Is Out: Trump Replaces Acting Chief of Staff With Mark Meadows! 00:56

 Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been replaced with Rep. Mark Meadows. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the president’s decision.

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows [Video]Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

President Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows As Next Chief Of Staff [Video]President Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows As Next Chief Of Staff

The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published


President Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows As Next Chief Of Staff

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump announced Friday that Mick Mulvaney is out as acting White House chief of staff. In a series of tweets Friday, the president...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersChicago S-TSeattle TimesMediaiteSBSAl JazeeraRIA Nov.BBC NewsHinduFT.comDNA

Trump chief of staff replaced and sent to NI

Trump ally Mark Meadows takes over the job, as Mr Mulvaney is sent to Northern Ireland as an envoy.
BBC News

