Meghan McCain Reveals 'The View' Staff Was Warned to Not Steal Hand Sanitizer from the Office

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The staff at The View will be risking their jobs if they decide to steal hand sanitizer from from the office, co-host Meghan McCain revealed. There has been a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizers, like Purell, and it looks like the staff at The View wants to make sure they stay stocked with the disinfectant. [...]
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: LAX Officials Install Hundreds of Hand Sanitizer Stations, Deep Clean Bathrooms as Part of Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

LAX Officials Install Hundreds of Hand Sanitizer Stations, Deep Clean Bathrooms as Part of Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread 01:41

 Los Angeles International Airport officials have installed hundreds of hand sanitizer stations and staff are doing hourly deep cleaning of terminal bathrooms in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release [Video]Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release

Staff at the publisher's New York office staged a walkout in protest over the upcoming release.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:45Published

Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears [Video]Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears

The Lee county supervisor of election, Tommy Doyle, says his office is encouraging voters to use all voting options after receiving calls coronavirus. If you choose to vote in person, the elections..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan McCain Shares Note Warning The View Workers Not to Steal Hand Sanitizer Backstage

Are people swiping hand sanitizer at the studios of ABC's The View amid shortages caused by global panic over the coronavirus outbreak? Meghan McCain posted on...
E! Online

It looks like Apple sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, and food to China employees on lockdown

It looks like Apple sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, and food to China employees on lockdown· Apple appears to have sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, food and more to its staff in China who are on lockdown thanks to the coronavirus...
Business Insider

