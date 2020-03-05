Global  

Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal

E! Online Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
No oversized purse here! Katy Perry was all smiles as she showcased her baby bump in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, marking one of her first public appearances since she announced her...
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know
News video: Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video 00:33

 Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement [Video]Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59


Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement!

Katy Perry just made her first official appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge put...
Just Jared

Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump for First Time in Public Since Revealing Pregnancy

The 35-year-old pop star proudly showed off her baby bump for the first time in public during a promo for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in...
Billboard.com

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal https://t.co/7oWnSXasge 2 minutes ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal No oversized purse here! Katy Perry w… https://t.co/1mUTshr2o2 16 minutes ago

bonappetitbby

hana🤍Never Worn White🌸 RT @billboard: Katy Perry's pregnancy glow is in full effect https://t.co/RlugwF0r1j 28 minutes ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @enews: Katy Perry looks un-BUMP-lievable in Australia 😍 https://t.co/7BrXvTXL8U https://t.co/JrKqvej9RE 32 minutes ago

PopSugarME

PopSugarME Aww, @katyperry looks so happy! 💕 #KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom #BabyNews #Australia https://t.co/GQ9qXPnQ9F 34 minutes ago

DjSappey

Dj Sappey 🇲🇻🇦🇺 RT @katyperrypress: Katy Perry shows her baby bump for the first time at the #T20WorldCup press event in Australia! https://t.co/6OrAFXiZNd 39 minutes ago

SugarandSlim

Sip & Slim “...who's expecting her first child with finance Orlando Bloom...” Hey @billboard, can I interview for an editor po… https://t.co/gcQxBiQXGf 46 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia https://t.co/9lFFg5mr8o 57 minutes ago

