Governor Andrew Cuomo Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency in New York: ‘I’m Not Urging Calm, I’m Urging Reality’

Mediaite Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York, and announced the discovery of 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 76.
News video: Gov. Cuomo, Long Island Officials Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Cuomo, Long Island Officials Give Coronavirus Update 25:23

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone among other officials to discuss coronavirus on Long Island.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says NY Cases Jump To 76, With 10 People Hospitalized [Video]Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says NY Cases Jump To 76, With 10 People Hospitalized

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday in which he said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections had jumped to 76, and he urged senior citizens to avoid large gatherings.

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

