Here's Why Insurance Won't Cover SXSW's Cancellation Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The 2020 SXSW Festival is no longer taking place after the City of Austin made the decision to pull the plug on the event amid Coronavirus fears. Now, the organizers of the festival have revealed that they are not covered by insurance for the cancellation due to a disease outbreak. “We have a lot of [...]
Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That [Video]Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That

Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about what your travel insurance options are amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:17

SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns

SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns The annual film, tech and music festival was scheduled to start next week in Austin, Texas, on March 13. As recently as this past Tuesday,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08


Promoters Who Need Coronavirus Insurance Likely Don’t Have It, Experts Say

As the world braces for the impact of a possible coronavirus epidemic, event cancellation insurance policy providers are preparing for a flood of claims from...
Billboard.com

