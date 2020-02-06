Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major gossip topics. First, he addresses Post Malone getting fans concerned. Second, he talks about Lizzo getting upset about her videos being removed. Third, Drake takes action with a legal case. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Post Malone Performance Concerns Fans, Lizzo Pops Off, Drake Takes Legal Action appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major gossip topics. First, he addresses Post Malone getting fans concerned. Second, he talks about Lizzo getting upset about her videos being removed. Third, Drake takes action with a legal case. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Post Malone Performance Concerns Fans, Lizzo Pops Off, Drake Takes Legal Action appeared first on . 👓 View full article

