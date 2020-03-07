Global  

Eva Green Reacts to 'Doctor Strange 2' Casting Rumors

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Eva Green is speaking out in response to rumors that she is joining the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The 39-year-old French actress has been rumored for a role in the film, but she’s denying the reports. “Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all,” [...]
