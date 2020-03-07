Global  

Dove Cameron Reveals She's Been Feeling 'Pretty Sad' Lately - See Her Note to Fans

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Dove Cameron is opening up to fans about how she’s been feeling lately. The Descendants star has taken to social media this week to share her thoughts. Earlier this week, she posted the Instagram photo below, simply captioning it, “😢.” She got lots of support from fellow celebs in the comments, including social star Jessie [...]
