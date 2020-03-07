Dove Cameron Reveals She's Been Feeling 'Pretty Sad' Lately - See Her Note to Fans Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dove Cameron is opening up to fans about how she’s been feeling lately. The Descendants star has taken to social media this week to share her thoughts. Earlier this week, she posted the Instagram photo below, simply captioning it, “😢.” She got lots of support from fellow celebs in the comments, including social star Jessie [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kimmy Nightingale RT @justjaredjr: Dove Cameron is opening up to fans about how she’s been feeling lately. https://t.co/4GdrL9oigS 2 hours ago Just Jared Jr. Dove Cameron is opening up to fans about how she’s been feeling lately. https://t.co/4GdrL9oigS 2 hours ago