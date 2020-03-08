Watch: 50 Cent Shares The Most Cringe Failed Gym Goals Clip You’ll See This Weekend – “What The F**k Made You Do That” Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent always has time for sharing online savagery. The hip-hop superstar went to his socials this weekend with major cringe-worthy footage of a guy trying to do the most at the gym. Watch and comment below! “Man when I see sh*t like this, I’m always thinking what the f*ck made you […]



