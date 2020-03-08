Global  

Thappad, Panga, Shakuntala Devi: Year of the Women-centric film in Bollywood

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Director Anubhav Sinha is satisfied with the box office showing of his critically-acclaimed latest release, "Thappad". Although the film managed just over Rs 22 crore till its second Saturday, Sinha has declared that is "exactly what I thought it'll do -- making money". While "Thappad" is yet to be declared a hit despite starting...
Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over 'Thappad' BO report, apologises

Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over 'Thappad' BO report, apologises 02:00

 A news report on the box office collection of his new film "Thappad" incensed Anubhav Sinha so much that the film maker reacted with a barrage of filthy abuses on social media, before apologising for his outburst.

Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over Thappad box office report, apologises

A news report on the box office collection of his new film Thappad incensed Anubhav Sinha so much that the filmmaker reacted with a barrage of filthy abuses on...
Exclusive! Pooja Hegde's ideas on Women's Day

The beautiful Pooja Hegde has ruled hearts ever since she made her Bollywood debut with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro. Most recently, she was seen...
