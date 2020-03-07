Global  

Watch: Amid rumours of her replacing Jasmin Bhasin in 'Naagin 4', Rashami Desai catches up with Ekta Kapoor

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Rashami Desai attended Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' screening, which was also graced by Ekta Kapoor
Naagin 4: Rashami Desai to replace Jasmin Bhasin in the supernatural thriller show?

If the said reports are true then, Rashami Desai would be making a comeback to television after 2018. Her last show Dil Se Dil Tak ended two years ago. In 2019,...
Bollywood Life


Shining11124782

Shining star RT @dna: Watch: Amid rumours of her replacing #JasminBhasin in '#Naagin4', #RashamiDesai catches up with #EktaKapoor https://t.co/plDeXsQYFH 24 minutes ago

