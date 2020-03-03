Global  

Elizabeth Warren Pops Up in SNL Cold Open to Joke About Giving Bloomberg ‘A Swirly on Live TV’

Mediaite Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on Saturday Night Live during the cold open and mocked former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg. "Not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV!"
News video: Elizabeth Warren Quits 2020 Race

Elizabeth Warren Quits 2020 Race 01:46

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is ending her presidential campaign after a poor performance on Super Tuesday.

